Sharjah's flagship projects showcase sustainable growth and robust investor interest

Sharjah: Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), chaired a high-level board meeting of Eagle Hills Sharjah Development LLC, the joint venture with Abu Dhabi-based Eagle Hills, to review key milestones and strong financial performance for 2025.
The strategic meeting highlighted the success of the partnership's flagship real estate and tourism projects, underscoring Sharjah’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and luxury urban development. The discussions included Mohamed Al Abbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, and Hisham Ibrahim, Group CEO of Eagle Hills.
A key focus of the agenda was the significant market success of two major developments:
Maryam Island: The premier mixed-use waterfront development reported a near sell-out, with 99% of its units sold. The project, which includes over 3,000 diverse residential units and has already handed over more than 1,200, demonstrates robust investor confidence. This strong demand is attributed to the strategic location and luxury amenities, contributing to a notable increase in property value and capital appreciation.
Kalba Waterfront Mall: The largest retail and leisure destination in Sharjah's Eastern Region reported encouraging leasing momentum. The majority of the mall's leasable area is either operational or currently undergoing fit-outs. Located on Kalba's scenic shoreline, the development features 80 retail units, indoor and outdoor dining, and a 1,600 square metre children’s play area. The project is actively supporting local entrepreneurship and boosting tourism in the Eastern Region.
The board reviewed construction progress across all phases, confirming steady advancement towards phased handovers.
A detailed overview of the joint venture’s overall financial performance for 2025 was also presented. The results showcased solid performance indicators, strong sales volumes, and operational efficiencies, building upon previous years’ achievements. This consistency reinforces Sharjah’s appeal to global investors and professionals.
The meeting concluded with a shared resolution to prioritise innovation, sustainability, and stakeholder engagement, underscoring the emirate's efforts towards excellence and inclusive growth as it continues to chart its course as a global investment destination.
