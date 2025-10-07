Sharjah: Al Khan leads Sharjah rents as Al Qasimia remains most affordable

UAE real estate experts attributed this moderation to market’s growing maturity
Sharjah: Sharjah’s rental market recorded a noticeable slowdown in September, with the pace of increases that had affected a wide segment of residential apartments easing after months of sharp rises that ranged between 18 per cent and 25 per cent since the start of the year, Emarat Al Youm reported.
Real estate experts attributed this moderation to the market’s growing maturity and structural stability, noting that Sharjah’s property sector continues to show strong performance and resilience.
They emphasized that the shift signals a move toward more balanced and realistic pricing, aligning with sustainable growth trends and broader economic stability in the emirate.
Despite the slowdown, experts confirmed that demand for residential units in Sharjah remains robust, supported by competitive prices and attractive rental yields that continue to appeal to both investors and landlords.
They pointed out that the emirate’s strong infrastructure, family-friendly environment, and proximity to Dubai further sustain demand, particularly among working professionals and young families.
According to data compiled by Bayut, rental prices in key districts such as Al Khan, Al Taawun, Al Majaz, and Al Nahda remained among the highest across the emirate, with Al Khan topping the list in terms of average annual rent.
Al Taawun recorded the highest year-on-year growth for studio units at 10.7 per cent, while Muwailih maintained its position as one of the most sought-after neighborhoods, offering the highest average rent for one-bedroom apartments during September.
The data also reflected diverse market dynamics, with certain areas witnessing slight increases while others saw marginal declines, an indication, experts said, of a naturally adjusting market responding to supply-demand fundamentals rather than speculative pressures.
They highlighted that these variations are shaped by multiple factors, including location advantages, accessibility, quality of construction, building age, and availability of amenities.
Abdullah Al Sheibani, Chairman of Amlak Al Madina Real Estate, said the market is entering a phase of gradual moderation following the strong surge observed in late 2024 and early 2025. He noted that seasonal factors, such as the back-to-school period, alongside evolving housing preferences, have contributed to this recalibration.
Meanwhile, Vibha Ahmed, Vice President of Sales at Bayut, stated that the relative stability seen across August and September underscores the maturity of Sharjah’s rental market and its capacity to adapt to broader economic and social shifts.
She added that the pricing disparity between prime and peripheral districts reflects a healthy segmentation that caters to various tenant categories, ensuring both affordability and investor confidence.
