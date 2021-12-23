Dubai: Select Group and joint venture partner Emirates Strategic Investments Company (ESIC) have signed a management agreement with Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas to develop the hotel brand’s first property in the UAE.
Construction, scheduled to start in January, is expected to be completed by fourth quarter 2024. The project will be developed on a 1.2 million square feet land plot on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent. With this project, Select will deliver 3,750 residential units.
Six Senses The Palm, Dubai, will be home to 60 rooms and over 60,000 square feet of facilities that include restaurants, gym, squash court, kids club, spa, library, wellness and longevity centre, pools and a dedicated beach space. The residential part includes 121 penthouses, 32 sky-villas and nine signature beachfront villas.
“As the popularity for tranquil beachfront locations grows, the ultra-luxury Six Senses will offer an unrivalled living standard,” said Rahail Aslam, Founder and CEO of Select Group.
The Select group has built multiple towers in Dubai Marina and has been expanding its hospitality interests.