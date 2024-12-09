Dubai: The stage is set for Saudi Arabia to get its first Trump Tower.

The Trump Tower Jeddah will be officially launched this week, according to the developer Dar Global.

This is the first Trump real estate project getting a launch after Donald Trump's election in the November US Presidential election. (He will assume the role again on January 20.)

But this won’t be the only one – the developer is lining up two more Trump-branded projects in alliance with The Trump Organization for Riyadh.

“These developments will redefine luxury living in Saudi Arabia’s capital and strengthen our presence in this high-growth market,” said Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global.

There are currently six Trump Towers worldwide, with 3 in the US, one in Pune, India, another in Manila, as well in Uruguay and Turkey.

Dar Global, the luxury arm of Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan, also has projects with The Trump Organization in Oman and Dubai. “Following the remarkable success of Trump International Oman, as well as our most recent ventures in Dubai and Jeddah, we are thrilled to announce two additional projects in Riyadh," said Eric Trump, Executive Vice-President of The Trump Organization.

"These developments will set the standard in luxury for years to come, and we are honoured to continue our decade-long partnership with Ziad El Chaar and Dar Global to offer an unparalleled residential and lifestyle experience in these key markets.”