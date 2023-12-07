'Barefoot living'

The sales reponse 'validated our long-held view that the market is primed for a branded residential product that facilitates short-term stays' said Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development. "We are creating a community proposition that provides residents and guests with resort-like barefoot living.

"The success of Phase 1 indicates that our customers truly believe in the concept and Ras Al Khaimah as an investment destination." After the response to Phase 1, Aldar went ahead and released a further 150 homes for sale. (The developer recently made its first foray into Dubai real estate, launching the Haven and whose first phase too hit an instant sold out status.)

As we unveil Phase 2, we anticipate continued interest from buyers who seek a unique blend of luxury and beachfront living - Rashed Al Omaira at Aldar Development

Al Marjan Island's riding the wave

Ras Al Khaimah's property market sure is hitting sweet spots, with home prices on Al Marjan Island recording increases of 35-50 per cent since the start of the year. Apart from Aldar, Emaar too has a new project there.

Nikki Beach Residences is Aldar's first offplan launch in RAs Al Khaimah Image Credit: Supplied

In fact, potential property investors have been getting mailers and calls from estate agents talking about the multiple luxury offplan projects coming up in and around the landmark Wynn Resorts (with 1,500 rooms and an opening date in 2027. The project marks a key milestone in the UAE's hospitality industry).

Interestingly, Aldar said that more than 80 per cent of buyers in Phase 1 of Nikki beach Residences were first-timers investors with the developer.

"Some of the newer launches on Al Marjan are carrying price tags at or around Dh3,000 per square foot," said Sameer Lakhani, Managing Director at Global Capital Partners. "And with the interest in RAK and Al Marjan Island specifically, the vast majority of sales have been offplan and snapped up by investors from around the world.

"It has become evident that Al Marjan Island is set to become a global landmark destination."

Anchoring Al Marjan as a destination - that's what the Wynn project will be doing. It sure is rubbing off on offplan property sales elsewhere on the island. Image Credit: Supplied

Emaar comes with the Address

At Al Marjan, Emaar's project bears the 'Address' branding and with units from Dh2 million.