Property Finder secures $525M investment from Permira, Blackstone to fuel MENA expansion

Property portal’s latest funding round values the company at a significant minority stake

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
The participation of these three global investment firms—Permira, Blackstone, and General Atlantic—is a decisive vote of confidence in Property Finder’s market leadership and its potential for growth in the fast-developing property classifieds sector, the company said.
Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai-headquartered Property Finder, on Tuesday, announced a significant $525 million strategic investment led by Permira, with Blackstone Growth also providing substantial capital.

The combined investment, which represents a minority stake in the company, will be used to accelerate the company’s expansion and technology development across the MENA region, the company said in a statement.

The latest funding round also sees existing investor General Atlantic, a cornerstone shareholder since 2018, sell a portion of its stake while retaining a significant minority shareholding.

The UAE property market, which is Property Finder’s largest, was valued at approximately $160 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow by 13 per cent over the next five years.

“This partnership represents a defining moment in Property Finder’s journey,” said Michael Lahyani, CEO and Founder of Property Finder.

“By welcoming Permira and Blackstone alongside General Atlantic as strategic investors, we are accelerating our mission to reshape real estate across the region through technology, AI, and an industry-leading property platform. This investment is a clear vote of confidence in Property Finder, in the UAE, and in the vast opportunity ahead," he added.

David Erlong, Partner and Global Co-Head of Consumer at Permira, noted the investment builds on the firm’s track record of supporting leading digital platforms. “Property Finder’s scale, technology, and brand trust creates a strong platform to capture long-term growth as the MENA real estate sector digitises,” he said.

Paul Morrissey, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Growth, commented, "This investment reflects our confidence in the company’s growth potential and our commitment... to supporting its mission to make property search and transactions more seamless for consumers and partners alike."

The transaction will allow Property Finder to leverage the global expertise and networks of Permira, Blackstone, and General Atlantic as it scales its platform and expands into new markets.

