Planning to buy a property in India? These are the top 8 cities where prices rose

India’s top 8 housing markets recorded 7–19% price growth in Q3
Dubai: India’s largest housing markets continued to see steady price gains in the July to September quarter, with the country’s top eight cities recording annual growth of between 7 and 19%. The data, published in PropTiger.com’s Real Insight Residential report for Q3 2025, points to firm end-user demand, rising construction costs and limited ready-to-move supply as the primary drivers behind this momentum.
Although sales volumes softened slightly, the value of homes sold surged, reflecting a stronger shift toward premium and luxury projects.
Delhi-NCR recorded the highest year-on-year increase at 19%, taking the average price to ₹8,900 per sq ft, up from ₹7,479 a year earlier. Quarter-on-quarter growth stood at 9.8%, supported by demand for higher-end units and a series of infrastructure upgrades that continue to influence buyer behaviour.
The region also saw buyers shift toward larger configurations and gated communities with modern amenity clusters, helping maintain upward pressure on prices.
Bengaluru remained one of the most resilient markets, with prices rising 15% year-on-year and 12.6% over the previous quarter. Average prices climbed to ₹8,870 per sq ft from ₹7,713 in Q3 2024.
The report attributes the surge to persistent demand from IT professionals, returning NRIs and long-term end users seeking well-located, well-managed communities. Supply remains tight in the city’s preferred micro-markets, further supporting price growth.
Hyderabad saw a 13% year-on-year increase and a 4.6% quarterly rise, taking the average price to ₹7,750 per sq ft. The market has continued to draw premium buyers, supported by large-scale township projects and developer activity shifting toward higher-value launches.
While absorption has moderated from the highs of 2023 and 2024, the report notes that pricing remains stable, with limited pressures on the downside.
Ahmedabad recorded annual price growth of nearly 8%, with prices moving to ₹4,820 per sq ft. The market continues to attract first-time buyers and mid-income families, and supply additions have largely kept pace with demand.
Pune and Chennai each posted 9% year-on-year growth. Pune’s average price rose to ₹7,250 per sq ft, supported by premium launches in western corridors. Chennai moved to ₹7,173 per sq ft, with demand steady across the mid-segment despite a slight sequential dip.
Kolkata recorded an 8% annual increase to ₹6,060 per sq ft, led by steady sales in the affordable and mid-income categories. The report highlights that demand is increasingly diversifying as new micro-markets gain traction.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region posted a 7% rise, taking the average price to ₹13,250 per sq ft. With buyers showing continued interest in premium vertical developments and redevelopment projects in established neighbourhoods, developers remained confident in bringing new supply to the market.
Sales across the top eight cities totalled 95,547 units, a 1% decline from Q3 2024 and a 2.2% fall compared with Q2 2025. Yet the value of homes sold rose 14% year-on-year to ₹1.52 lakh crore, driven by higher-ticket properties.
New launches stood at 91,807 units, almost unchanged on an annual basis. Quarter-on-quarter supply rose 9.1%. MMR accounted for the largest share of new inventory at 26.9%, followed by Pune at 18.7% and Hyderabad at 13.6%. Developers are reported to be prioritising premium and luxury projects, reflecting strong buyer appetite in these categories.
With limited ready inventory, rising construction costs and a clear tilt toward premium lifestyles, the report concludes that pricing momentum across major cities is likely to remain firm in the near term.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox