Dubai: The company associated with Pakistan’s biggest developer, Bahria Town, is to build a mixed-use community in Dubai South, the fast emerging investment destination in Dubai.

BT Holding is developing its project over an area of over 20 million square feet, and with sales of offplan units scheduled to start January 2025.

The parent entity, Bahria Town, is currently building up its flagship township project in Karach, which will eventually house 5 million residents. The developer also has similar projects in Lahore and Islamabad.

With the Dubai South venture, Bahria Town intends to play on its strengths in developing large-scale mixed-use communities.

"Leveraging our extensive expertise in developing vast, master-planned communities across hundreds of square kilometres in Pakistan, we are eager to replicate this success in Dubai by creating a holistic, self-sustaining community," said Malik Riaz Hussain, founder and Chairman of Bahria Town. "We look forward to work closely with Dubai South to transform this ambitious vision into reality.”