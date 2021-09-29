Villa prices in Dubai are provisionally up by 5 per cent in Q3 and nearly 17 per cent higher than they were at this time last year. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Residential property values in the UAE’s two largest cities, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have expanded at their fastest pace since 2015, according to provisional data for the third quarter from global property consultancy, Knight Frank.

“The market is roaring back to life. The emerging euphoria around the fact that the UAE has the pandemic so well and truly under control, coupled with the excitement around the much-anticipated World Expo are adding to the confidence that is taking hold in the residential market,” said Faisal Durrani, Partner - Head of Middle East Research.

The UAE’s decisive and rapid response to the pandemic has caught the attention of the world’s wealthy who continue to flock to Dubai, snapping up the most expensive homes in locations such as the Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Bay. This has played a large part in driving up villa values, according to Knight Frank.

“Villa prices in Dubai are provisionally up by 5 per cent in Q3 and nearly 17 per cent higher than they were at this time last year. Indeed, the number of $10m plus homes sold currently stands at 54, smashing the previous record of 31, set back in 2015 – and there’s still three months left to run this year. Unsurprisingly, the Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills account for almost 75 per cent of super prime home sales in the city, but we are witnessing new Dubai submarkets such as Business Bay join the exclusive list of $ 10m plus locations,” said Durrani.

“It was only a matter of time before the ‘halo-effect’ from Downtown Dubai spilled over to surrounding markets, highlighting that not only is Dubai’s super prime market expanding, but it is also maturing.”

Abu Dhabi back in the black

Not to be outdone, values in Abu Dhabi too are climbing, with residential values overall enjoying their second consecutive quarter of positive year on year increases, according to Knight Frank’s analysis.

Residential values in the Emirati capital are now 2 per cent higher than they were a year ago, with villas (3.1 per cent) experiencing stronger growth than apartments (1.8 per cent).