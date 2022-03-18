Dubai: Dubai’s luxury homes keep hitting the high notes, with a brand new mansion at Emirates Hills fetching Dh75 million. The property, with a 30,000 square feet built-up area, was sold last year and then re-sold now
The deal was brokered by Luxhabitat Sotheby's, and marks a return to form for Emirates Hills. One of Dubai’s established hotspots for super-prime home sales. Emirates Hills had been seeing some serious competition for investor attention from Jumeira Bay Island and Dubai Hills Estate, as well as from Palm.
“Emirates Hills is back on the map with record high prices of the properties due to more demand and limited availability making it true to its nickname as the 'Beverly Hills of Dubai',” said Leigh Borg, Managing Director at Luxhabitat Sotheby's.
Saying it with a chandelier - and Bonsai
While the home is designed by Kobi Karp, the new owner will also find a chandelier with over 500 hand-blown glass spheres and crystal butterflies and a 50-year-old Bonsai tree in the atrium.
"Due to high demand, some sellers are highly invested in refurbishing or, in some cases, completely demolishing and rebuilding properties to meet the requirements on the latest high networth buyers," said Borg. "These properties once ready will all be top transactions properties in the luxury residential sector as Emirates Hills still commands the spot as the most luxurious and coveted neighborhood in Dubai.”
- Average rents for high-end homes in Dubai over the 12 months to February have gone up by 11.5%, according to CBRE.
- Average apartment and villa rents saw 9.9% and 22.5% increases for the same period.
- The highest annual apartment and villa rents were on the Palm Jumeirah, where asking rents on average were Dh190,098, and in Al Barari, where these are at Dh785,037.
Property values keep gaining
In its latest Dubai property market update, the consultancy CBRE reckons that average values increased 10.7 per cent in the year-to-February. Apartment prices were up 9.1 per cent and average villa prices by 21 per cent, particularly for high-end homes.
