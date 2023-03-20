Abu Dhabi: A new Dh2 billion waterfront project is set to come up on Yas Island, it was announced on Monday.
The Sea La Vie project, located at Yas Bay, is being launched by Nine Yards, a real estate development partnership between Ethmar International Holding and Al Nahda International Holding.
Ahmed Selet, CEO of Nine Yards, said: “Nine Yards will be at the forefront of shaping the nation’s future lifestyle, creating beautiful state-of-the-art projects in some of the country’s most iconic locations. We are constantly thinking about how communities, society and families evolve, grow, interact and live together and we believe deeply that our developments will ultimately lead to healthy, vibrant and happy communities.”
The development will be purely residential with a range of luxury home varieties from 1- to 4- bedroom apartments, lofts, townhouses, duplexes and penthouses.
“The real estate market in Abu Dhabi and the UAE is witnessing a huge increase in demand from local, regional and international buyers and investors, with luxury-minded customers from around the world showing keenness to buy properties in the UAE, but these home-buyers aren’t only looking for extravagant options, they are also seeking added value from a genuine community vibe, where they can find comfort and style with their families.”