The hospital is also supported by new services such as telemedicine where you can book video appointments with doctors Image Credit: Supplied

Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, one of Mediclinic Middle East’s seven hospitals in the UAE, is now no longer admitting Covid-19 patients as a designated Non-Covid facility by the Dubai Health Authority and has transferred all existing Covid-19 inpatients to other facilities. While the stringent safety precautions in place at the hospital mean that the risk of transmission of Covid-19 between patients is extremely minimal, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital can continue to provide a safe environment for non-Covid-19 patients and resume our full services for communities across Dubai.

Mediclinic Parkview Hospital’s Family Medicine Department is now offering appointments seven days a week – from 8am-8pm on weekdays and 9am-5pm on weekends – to cater for the our communities in the south of Dubai as we see establishments open again safely. “We have been ensuring access to continuity of care safely for residents in the south of Dubai in compliance with the Dubai Health Authority regulations,” says Barry Bedford, Hospital Director, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. Highlights of the Hospital’s services include 24/7 paediatrics, comprehensive maternity services, a multidisciplinary weight reduction programme, a dedicated Breast Unit, sports and exercise medicine and over 35 specialities that serve our local communities. The hospital is also supported by new services such as telemedicine where you can book video appointments with doctors and pharmacy home deliveries, which are also available across the cluster of clinics based in our communities throughout the south of Dubai.

Although Covid-19 may still be identified in patients who visit the Emergency or Outpatient departments, these patients will be triaged, isolated and immediately transferred to other units. The Emergency department has two separate pathways, one for patients with respiratory symptoms and a second for trauma and other emergency cases.

Strict precautions are in place throughout the hospital, including spacing of appointments to allow for consultation room sanitisation, social distancing measures in all areas, including waiting rooms and elevators, temperature checks at points of entrance for all staff, patients and visitors, hand sanitiser availability, and appropriate PPE for staff and patients