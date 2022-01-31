Dubai: The Majid Al Futtaim group and Emirates Post have signed an agreement that will offer customers a solution to simply click and sign off-plan sale and purchase agreements (SPA) on their smartphones.
Using a digital signature authenticated by UAE Pass, Majid Al Futtaim Communities will enable customers to sign documents and transactions digitally with ID verification.
Upon agreement to purchase a property, buyers will receive an email and an SMS with a link to their SPA ready for signing, prompting them to confirm their credentials on the UAE Pass app to sign the document in its digital form – quickly, simply and securely.
The integration of UAE Pass simplifies and speeds up the property purchase process while enabling buyers to complete the purchase of their new home wherever they are in the world. The blockchain-powered system facilitates the reliable verification and validation of digital signatures backed by completely traceable credentials.
Over 500 customers are expected to sign SPAs via the UAE Pass click-and-sign solution for property purchases at Tilal Al Ghaf and Al Zahia in Sharjah in the coming months.
Hawazen Esber, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim Communities, commented: “The new initiative with Emirates Post demonstrates Majid Al Futtaim Communities’ commitment to the delivery of increasingly innovative customer-centric solutions. We aim to ensure the best possible buyer experience across our lifestyle destinations, from the very first interaction through to ownership and beyond.”
Peter Somers, CEO of Emirates Post, said: “Our partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Communities reflects Emirates Post continuing commitment to collaborate with public and private sector entities to foster digital transformation initiatives.”
“Through the deployment of Emirates Post Click & Sign web-based solution, which enables seamless, secure, and safe electronic contract and documents signature and management, Majid Al Futtaim Communities buyers can now leverage the benefits of digitalization and Industry 4.0 technologies.” Somers added.