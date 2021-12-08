Dubai: The Kempinski Floating Palace, a luxury hotel, is opening as a floating destination in Dubai. Around the hotel, 12 other floating luxury villas are grouped with the possibility to sail to other anchorages.
The luxury development is anchored next to Jumeirah Beach Road. Kempinski Floating Palace has 156-rooms and suite hotel. Guests can arrive by speed boat or arrive directly with their own boats. The main building of this floating palace is structured in four parts. It is connected in the middle by a glass pyramid and offers luxury of a 5-star hotel. Gourmet restaurants banquet areas dot the hotel.
The 12 luxury villas, connected by pontoons, are partly for sale but also for rent by hotel guests.
The main building of this floating structure is split into four parts. It is connected in the middle by a glass pyramid and offers all the trappings of a 5-star hotel. "We are delighted to be able to offer our guests in Dubai such a first experience from 2023 onwards, the highly innovative project by Seagate Shipyard convinces,” said Bernold Schroeder, CEO of Kempinski Group and Chairman of Kempinski AG.
The luxury villas comes with high-quality design over two floors with a roof terrace and an Infinity pool. With two-, three- and four-bedroom options, the villas also include crew and staff rooms as well as indoor and outdoor living rooms. Cruising at a maximum speed of 6 nautical miles, the villas are equipped with solar panels and are designed to be environmentally friendly.