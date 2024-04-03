Florida: Jeff Bezos is expanding his real estate empire with a third mansion on South Florida's exclusive Indian Creek island.

A representative for Bezos declined to comment. Property records show the house was last sold in 1998, for $2.5 million.

The Amazon.com Inc. founder agreed to pay about $90 million in an off-market transaction for a six-bedroom home in the Miami-area enclave, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Bezos plans to live there while he tears down the other houses he bought on the island, said one of the people.

Since February, Bezos sold Amazon shares worth about $8.5 billion after not disposing from the company stock since 2021. Bezos, 60, hasn't disclosed plans for the proceeds.

Bezos, the world's second-richest person worth $203.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, announced in November that he was moving to Miami from the Seattle region. He shelled out $147 million for two mansions in Indian Creek, a man-made barrier island that's so renowned for its wealth that it's dubbed "Billionaire Bunker." Other residents include Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Tom Brady and Carl Icahn.

Bezos's property holdings also include homes in Washington, a Maui estate and a Beverly Hills mansion he bought for $165 million in 2020.