Dubai: Another global fashion label is all set to show up in UAE’s real estate space. This time, it’s Karl Lagerfeld, which will put its design stamp to 51villas at Meydan in Dubai – its first project in the Middle East.
The earlier villa projects were in Marbella, in central Lisbon, and in Melaka, Malaysia. Apart from these, there is a branded hotel in Macau.
The brand – founded by the late German designer and fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld – has an alliance with Taraf, part of Abu Dhabi based Ys Holding and itself a creator of bespoke real estate projects.
“Karl was deeply fascinated and inspired by architecture,” says Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of Karl Lagerfeld. “Now his passion for innovative design lives on through this property in Dubai, where history and modernity converge.
“Homeowners and investors have an exclusive opportunity to access Karl’s unique vision of luxury living, with a new way to explore and experience his world.”
The 51 residences will be in 5- to 7-bedrooms formats, with property sizes range from 721 square metres to 1,790 square metres.
“Residents have the opportunity to personalise their properties by choosing between two design options for the facade: ‘soft modern’ and ‘urban modern’.
“Each facade is married with the grand entrance, reminiscent of the Maison’s 18th-century charms, guiding residents towards a spiraling staircase,” says a statement.
And taking inspiration from the world of fashion, a ‘runway’ is a part of the architecture connecting the villas to the ‘clubhouse and the luxurious surroundings’.
Taraf itself has a portfolio of upscale projects in the UAE, including the Luce on Palm Jumeirah, the Terrazzo Residences in JVC, and upcoming ones such as the Terra Golf Collection and Cello.