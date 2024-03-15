Dubai: Modon Properties, part of Q Holding, has launched the first phase of freehold residences on Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi. 'Nawayef' and 'Al Naseem' are the two luxury communities that will take shape there, with investors able to choose from 84 design options.
"This development consolidates Abu Dhabi’s status as a premier lifestyle destination, seamlessly integrating tourism, leisure, sport and urban living," said the developer.
The launches also position Hudayriyat Island as Abu Dhabi's next destination for premium residential options.
A touch of California
Nawayef is inspired by Newport Hills, California, and will be set on and around hills reaching up to 55 metres. "Each property within the development is meticulously designed to maximise these views," the developer adds.
The villas range from 350- to 2,700 square metres, with 19 different villa types 'strategically placed' throughout the neighbourhood to foster an 'organic village atmosphere'.
As for Al Naseem, it will be low-density residential cluster with an exclusive country club. Each villa, coming with the option of two distinct façade designs, will ranging between 490- to 620 square metres,
Residents of Nawayef and Al Naseem will be able to access Surf Abu Dhabi and Velodrome Abu Dhabi, the largest urban park in the emirate, apart from Marsana and theleisure and sports facilities located on Hudayriyat Island. The development also features over 220 kilometres of dedicated cycling tracks.
“The launch of these exclusive residential projects on Hudayriyat Island represents a milestone for Modon Properties in its mission to foster vibrant communities, elevate resident wellbeing and contribute to the evolution of Abu Dhabi’s built environment," said Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Q Holdings. (The entity is coming off a major deal making that saw real estate assets owned by Abu Dhabi's IHC and ADQ come under its fold.)