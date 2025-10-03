GOLD/FOREX
10 tips to buy the most profitable and perfect property in Dubai: Million Dollar Listing UAE star Ben Bhandari’s insider secrets and tips

With Dh25billion in sales in real estate under his belt, Ben knows what makes buyers tick

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
4 MIN READ
Dubai: Dubai real estate is glamorous, fast-paced, and, let’s be honest, a little intimidating if you don’t know your way around it.

As Ben Bhandari, the Canadian-born real estate mogul and Million Dollar Listing UAE star, puts it: "In Dubai, it’s not just about buying property—it’s about buying opportunity. Timing, location, and strategy can make or break your investment," said Bhandari in an exclusive interview with Gulf News at his sprawling villa in Barsha.

With billions (Dh25billion, he says and counting) in sales under his belt, Ben knows what makes Dubai buyers tick—and what makes their investments grow. Here’s your insider guide, straight from Ben, broken into top tips that could save you thousands and a ton of stress.

1. Timing is everything

If you think you can just buy property whenever, think again. Ben’s career has thrived by spotting market shifts—remember the 2008 financial crisis or the COVID-19 slump? Smart investors use downturns to get prime properties at dream prices.

Pro tip: Don’t panic when the market dips. Often, this is exactly when opportunities appear. According to Ben, patience plus timing equals profit.

2. Location, Location, Location

Yes, it’s cliché—but it’s true. Ben stresses that the right location is everything. Dubai’s skyline is glittery, but not all areas are created equal.

  • Downtown Dubai: Iconic views, high demand, excellent resale value.

  • Dubai South: Affordable, upcoming, and perfect for long-term growth.

  • Abu Dhabi gems: Less saturated, still full of opportunity.

Pro tip: Look beyond the price tag. A property’s location defines your lifestyle and your return on investment.

3. Investment vs. Emotional Purchase

Dubai’s real estate can feel like a love affair—but if you’re investing, leave your heart at the door. Ben warns that emotional purchases can lead to buyer’s remorse, especially in luxury segments where stakes are high.

Pro tip: Decide upfront if this property is for investment or personal enjoyment. Emotional splurges are fun—but only if you can afford the lesson if the market doesn’t cooperate.

4. Ready property vs. Off-Plan

Off-plan properties are the “get it before it’s hot” strategy, while ready properties are the “buy it and live it now” approach. Ben’s advice? Both have pros, but you need to know your risk tolerance.

  • Off-Plan: Potential for higher returns, structured payment plans, newer amenities—but requires patience and trust in the developer.

  • Ready: Immediate move-in, tangible value, no construction stress—but usually pricier per square foot.

Pro tip: Study the developer’s track record. Ben always vets projects before even recommending them.

5. Luxury vs. Everyday buyers

Not all buyers are created equal. Ben works with high-net-worth clients hunting for penthouses, private beaches, and skyline views, but he also helps everyday buyers make smart decisions.

Pro tip: Know your buyer profile. Your needs, budget, and lifestyle should guide your choices—not hype, not Instagram.

6. Views matter: Sea, skyline, or golf?

Ben is a stickler for views. Why? Because they influence resale value, rental income, and daily happiness. A sea view? Iconic. Golf course? Serene. Parking lot? Not so much.

Pro tip: Always check the master plan. A dream view today could be a blocked view tomorrow if you don’t plan ahead.

7. Trust the expert

Dubai’s real estate market can feel like a jungle—luxury towers, gated communities, off-plan deals. Ben’s biggest advice? Work with someone who knows the territory.

Pro tip: A seasoned broker saves you from costly mistakes, negotiates better deals, and can guide you through Dubai’s legal and financial maze. Ben’s track record proves that a good broker is worth their weight in gold.

8. Know your exit strategy

Ben often reminds buyers: never just think about buying. Think about selling.

  • How long will you hold the property?

  • What’s your target return?

  • How liquid is the market in your chosen area?

Pro tip: Have a clear exit plan before you invest. The wrong buy without an exit strategy can turn your dream into a liability.

9. Lifestyle matters

Dubai isn’t just about investment returns—it’s about living your best life. Proximity to work, schools, entertainment, and even your preferred brunch spot matters more than many buyers realise.

Pro tip: Balance investment logic with lifestyle perks. A property you love living in is easier to rent or sell.

10. It isn't about numbers alone

Buying property in Dubai isn’t just about numbers—it’s about strategy, style, and foresight, says Ben. From timing the market to choosing the right view, every decision counts.

Million Dollar Listing UAE, produced by ImageNation Abu Dhabi, is streaming on Starzplay

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she's just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema.
