How AI-powered proptech is turning property search into decision support

An investor may not just want a two-bedroom apartment under a certain price. They may be weighing entry price, rental potential, transaction activity and long-term prospects.

A family may not simply want a four-bedroom villa. They may want more space, a shorter school run and a community where they can see themselves living for years.

It works, but it is built around the limitations of a search box rather than the way people actually make property decisions. Because people do not think in filters. They think in trade-offs.

For most of the digital era, property portals have asked users to do the same thing: tell us what you want, and we will show you what is available. Choose a location. Set a budget. Select the number of bedrooms. Add a few amenities. Browse.

From search to decision support

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already changing how consumers interact with property platforms. At Bayut, we have seen this evolution through products including BayutGPT, Bayut app on ChatGPT and Bayut AI search, which allows users to describe what they are looking for in natural language and refine their requirements conversationally. But conversational search is only the beginning.

The more significant shift will come when AI moves from understanding a question to understanding an objective. This is where agentic AI becomes particularly interesting.

Imagine telling a property platform: “I want to buy a three-bedroom home for my family. I work in DIFC, my children attend school in Dubai Hills, and I want to stay within Dh5 million.”

The most relevant response is not simply a list of matching properties. It should help answer the questions that come next: Which communities make sense? How do comparable properties differ? Is the asking price aligned with the market? What have similar properties actually transacted for? What are the trade-offs between the shortlisted options? That is no longer simply property search. It is decision support.

AI needs more than intelligence

There is a misconception that technology should make real estate simple.

In reality, real estate is complex.

A property decision can involve location, price, financing, transaction history, rental potential, amenities, commuting patterns and many other considerations. The goal should not be to eliminate that complexity, but to make it easier to navigate. That makes data quality critical.

An AI model can understand a user's request, but it cannot provide meaningful property intelligence without reliable information layered underneath it. At Bayut, we have spent years building that foundation through verified listings and products such as TruCheckTM, TruEstimateTM, Dubai Transactions and TruBrokerTM. Together, these create a deeper layer of property intelligence that can make AI more useful in a real estate context.

The future of AI in proptech will therefore depend as much on the quality of the data underneath the experience as on the AI sitting on top of it.