How AI-powered proptech is turning property search into decision support

The next evolution of property search is all about helping users make better decisions
For most of the digital era, property portals have asked users to do the same thing: tell us what you want, and we will show you what is available. Choose a location. Set a budget. Select the number of bedrooms. Add a few amenities. Browse.
It works, but it is built around the limitations of a search box rather than the way people actually make property decisions. Because people do not think in filters. They think in trade-offs.
A family may not simply want a four-bedroom villa. They may want more space, a shorter school run and a community where they can see themselves living for years.
An investor may not just want a two-bedroom apartment under a certain price. They may be weighing entry price, rental potential, transaction activity and long-term prospects.
The difference is important: people are not really searching for properties. They are trying to solve a problem. I believe that distinction will define the next phase of proptech.Muneeb Farrukh, Vice President of Product, Bayut
Artificial intelligence (AI) is already changing how consumers interact with property platforms. At Bayut, we have seen this evolution through products including BayutGPT, Bayut app on ChatGPT and Bayut AI search, which allows users to describe what they are looking for in natural language and refine their requirements conversationally. But conversational search is only the beginning.
The more significant shift will come when AI moves from understanding a question to understanding an objective. This is where agentic AI becomes particularly interesting.
Imagine telling a property platform: “I want to buy a three-bedroom home for my family. I work in DIFC, my children attend school in Dubai Hills, and I want to stay within Dh5 million.”
The most relevant response is not simply a list of matching properties. It should help answer the questions that come next: Which communities make sense? How do comparable properties differ? Is the asking price aligned with the market? What have similar properties actually transacted for? What are the trade-offs between the shortlisted options? That is no longer simply property search. It is decision support.
There is a misconception that technology should make real estate simple.
In reality, real estate is complex.
A property decision can involve location, price, financing, transaction history, rental potential, amenities, commuting patterns and many other considerations. The goal should not be to eliminate that complexity, but to make it easier to navigate. That makes data quality critical.
An AI model can understand a user's request, but it cannot provide meaningful property intelligence without reliable information layered underneath it. At Bayut, we have spent years building that foundation through verified listings and products such as TruCheckTM, TruEstimateTM, Dubai Transactions and TruBrokerTM. Together, these create a deeper layer of property intelligence that can make AI more useful in a real estate context.
The future of AI in proptech will therefore depend as much on the quality of the data underneath the experience as on the AI sitting on top of it.
The most successful property platform will not necessarily be the one with the most listings. It will be the one that provides the most useful context around them.
There is a fundamental difference between telling someone, “This property costs Dh2.8 million,” and helping them understand how that price compares with similar properties, what comparable transactions look like and what factors they should consider before deciding whether it represents good value. The second experience is far more valuable.
This is where local market knowledge matters.
AI can connect and reason across information, but it needs the right information to work with: live inventory, market data, transactions, valuations, location intelligence and consumer preferences. As those layers become increasingly connected, property platforms can move from helping people find options to helping them understand options.Muneeb Farrukh, Vice President of Product, Bayut
This evolution will also affect the role of the real estate professional. A broker's value has never been limited to finding a listing.
It lies in understanding a client's priorities, interpreting the market, negotiating, managing expectations and helping people navigate a significant transaction. AI can take some of the repetitive work away from brokers, giving them more time to focus on the areas where human expertise matters most.
Consumers, meanwhile, can enter those conversations better informed and with clearer expectations. The future is therefore unlikely to be AI versus agents. It is more likely to be agents with better AI.
The more influence AI has over property decisions, the more important trust becomes. A recommendation can be impressive, but impressive is not enough when someone is making one of the biggest financial decisions of their life. AI needs to distinguish between asking prices and actual transactions, recognise uncertainty and provide context rather than manufacture certainty. Most importantly, it should help people make better decisions without pretending to make those decisions for them. The best AI does not replace judgement. It gives judgement better information to work with. This is where I believe proptech is heading.
For Bayut, that represents the next chapter of the property search journey: moving from helping people find properties to helping them understand the market, their options and ultimately the decision in front of them. The property portal of the future may still begin with a search. But it may end with something much more valuable: a better-informed decision.
- In association with Bayut