A collection of India’s most premium and reputed developers will display their best projects at the Gulf News India Property Show that gets under way at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Saturday. Organised by Maxpo Exhibitions, in association with National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), the two-day event, being held between 10am to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday, is the ideal platform for developers and investors alike to meet, catch up and explore trends ruling the India real estate market.

India’s largest property event

The event will feature over 75,000 projects from more than 70 reputed developers representing 50+ cities across India. With both built and ready-to-occupy units as well as ongoing projects on display during the show, all units are RERA approved. Major developers from across Indian cities such as the Prestige Group, Hiranandani Group, Nahar Group, Shapoorji, Adani, and K-Raheja are showcasing their projects at the event

Other premium developers at the show include Pooja Crafted Homes, Brigade, Columbia Pacific, Gera Builders, MVN, Arun Excello, Total Environment, Mantri Developers, Aparna Constructions, Kumar Properties, Khandahari, Adarsh Group, VNCT, Raymond Realty, Galaxy Developers, Birla Estate, Casa Grande, G- Square, Rising Sun, Seth Creators, Trescon, Suraj Estate, Dynamic, DAC, Srivari, Navins Housing, Suraj Group, ELV, SPR, Manju Housing, Vishal Promoters and Bhumika Group.

The purchasing process is made easy with the presence of banks and funding institutions at the event, such as ICICI Home Finance, HDFC, SBI, and Tata Capital facilitating home loans for prospective investors.

The participants, of course, are eager to capitalise on the opportunity to meet the UAE’s NRI investors, the largest Indian diaspora in the world, while showcasing a variety of projects across the Indian real estate spectrum.

Mohit Nirula, CEO, Columbia Pacific Communities, and a show participant, says, “We are delighted to be in Dubai and the UAE with a solution for NRIs who are considering a return to their home country or for their parents back in India.”

Columbia Pacific Communities is not just India’s largest creator and service provider of senior living communities, it is also the only company backed by four decades of international experience in this space. - Mohit Nirula, CEO, Columbia Pacific Communities

Several developers representing some of India’s largest metros are showcasing turnkey projects at the Gulf New India Property Show, including Hyderabad-based premium real estate brand Aurobindo Realty. Its CEO, Ravindra Kumar VJ, says: “With more than 750 members, and over 25 million sq. ft. under development, we are currently one of the most trusted names in Hyderabad’s realty sector.

We are looking forward to some great days ahead as Hyderabad is the only city in India that has shown early recovery signs post-pandemic, and is booming. As a result, it has emerged as the preferred investment destination with some great opportunities for investors across the globe. - Ravindra Kumar VJ, CEO, Aurobindo Realty

The time to invest is now

The realty expo comes at a time when prices have stabilised with flexible repayment options for investors. The real estate market revival is apparent as commercial property has reported robust growth. India’s real estate sector saw over 1,700 acres of land deals in the top seven cities in one year. As of February 2022, developers expect demand for office spaces in SEZs to shoot up after the replacement of the existing SEZ Act.

According to property consultants monitoring price movements, there is no time like the present to take the plunge and invest in India’s lucrative real estate market.

What: Gulf News India Property Show

When: June 11-12, 2022, 10am to 8pm

Where: Hall 5, Zabeel Ballroom, Dubai World Trade Centre