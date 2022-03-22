Dubai: German hotel group Deutsche Hospitality is expanding into the UAE, and has tied up with Ras Al Khaimah-based Al Hamra to manage some of its properties.
The Frankfurt headquartered group will take on the management of the Al Hamra Residences and Al Hamra Village Hotel. The resorts will use the Steigenberger Residences and MAXX by Deutsche Hospitality brand names in future.
“The partnership with Al Hamra represents an important milestone in Deutsche Hospitality’s growth strategy in the Middle East,” said Marcus Bernhardt, CEO of Deutsche Hospitality. “The UAE is a very attractive market, and the potential for our eight hotel brands is high. Collaboration with a strong local partner will enable us to leverage this potential in the best possible way.”
Al Hamra group CEO Benoy Kurien said the partnership highlights the growing investor appeal of the emirate, and is testimony to the attractive returns generated by Al Hamra’s assets.
“Our strategy supports the vision of the leadership to enhance Ras Al Khaimah’s reputation as a regional tourism and investment hub.”
The Al Hamra Residences comprise 143 apartments ranging from studios to penthouses. The Al Hamra Village Hotel offers 219 rooms spread across 52 villas.
Deutsche Hospitality operates a portfolio of eight brands and manages 160 hotels globally.