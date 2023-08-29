Dubai: A plot of land in Dubai’s Emirates Hills area has sold for Dh209 million, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) said on Tuesday.
The 41,704 sq.ft land in the Emirates Living community sold for Dh5,011 per square foot.
Emirates Hills is known to offer high-end communities for an affluent lifestyle, and the also features other high-end locales including Meadows, Lakes, and Springs. These neighborhoods are adorned with lush green spaces, world-class golf courses, among others.
Deals worth Dh1.19 billion were struck in over 430 transactions, DLD’s records for the day showcased.