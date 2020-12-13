Dubai: Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Dubai's largest developer Emaar Properties PJSC, is stepping down as chairman to comply with regulatory requirements and will continue running the government-backed company as its new managing director.
The company, which built the world's tallest tower, cited a regulatory rule that bars combining the position of chairman and any executive role in publicly listed companies.
Jamal Bin Theniyah, who had been vice chairman, was appointed chairman, and Ahmed Jawa, a board member, was named vice chairman.
Alabbar, who had served as Emaar chairman since July 1997, will be "devoted to the executive management matters and the day to day affairs of Emaar," the company said in a stock market filing published on Sunday.