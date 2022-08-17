Dubai: For its latest offplan launch, Ellington Properties is partnering SOL Properties – the real estate arm of Bhatia Group – for a project in JVC. The ‘Oakley Square Residences’ will have 269 apartments and comes when JVC-based units are seeing sizeable demand and a gradual increase in property values.
It was recently that Ellington, which has a mix of offplan and completed projects in Dubai, firmed up a partnership with Sol Properties. The latter has been associated with more than 250 projects over 40 plus years, while for Ellington, this is the 12th project at JVC. So far, it has handed over five.
Oakley Square Residences will have two lobbies with ‘hotel-style lounge areas’, a cinema room, landscaped courtyard space, and a pool deck with a leisure and lap pool.
In recent months, JVC has seen more handovers, along with a steady uptick in demand, both with new buyers and tenants.