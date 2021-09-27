Dubai: Dubai-based investment firm Shuaa Capital will deliver 2 billion pound worth of high-end projects in London in the near-term. These will be managed through Shuaa’s wholly-owned UK-based builder, Northacre, which currently has two projects in its portfolio and both in prestige locations.
"As a major investor in the prime London property market, we are delighted that the fruits of our long-term vision are now becoming a reality," said Jassim Alseddiqi, Group CEO of Shuaa.
The Northacre projects are No.1 Palace Street and The Broadway, which will be completed in the coming months. The No.1 Palace Street is located opposite Her Majesty's official London residence, offering views of Buckingham Palace and its private gardens.
Next month, Northacre will unveil the first show apartment in The Broadway – a three-bedroom apartment on the 13th floor of the Cullinan East building overlooking Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament. In addition, 116,000 square feet of commercial space will also be launched shortly.
In the recent past, Shuaa has been committing a significant presence in tech and digital apart from real estate as a way to expand its asset base.