Dubai: Dubai’s real estate sector recorded 6,388 sales transactions worth Dh14.79 billion in June 2021, which is the highest in value in eight years, according to the 16th edition of Mo’asher, Dubai’s official sales price index, launched by Dubai Land Department (DLD). The sales transactions in June 2021 are 44.33 per cent higher in terms of volume and 33.2 per cent in value compared to May 2021.
This brings the year-to-date total to 27,373 sales transactions worth Dh61.97 billion. Last year total number of sales transactions stood at 35,041 worth Dh71.87 billion.
Top areas of interest
In terms of villas/townhouses in June 2021, Green Community, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Dubai Hills Estate, Arabian Ranches 3, and Akoya topped the sales list. As for apartments, the top areas of interest were Meydan, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Downtown Dubai.
Facts and figures
Compared to Q2 2020, Q2 2021 showed an increase of 183.4 per cent for volume and an increase of 237.79 per cent for value of sales transactions. When compared to Q2 2019, Q2 2021 showed an increase of 78.27 per cent for volume and an increase of 102 per cent for value.
In Q2 2021, 61.5 per cent of all sales transactions were for secondary/ready properties and 38.5 per cent were for off-plan properties. In terms of volume of sales transactions, the off-plan market transacted 6,025 properties worth a total of Dh9.17 billion and the secondary market transacted 9,613 properties worth a total of Dh27.68 billion. Comparing this to Q1 2021, the number of off-plan sales transactions in Q2 increased by 53.93 per cent and the secondary/ready property sales transactions increased 22.91 per cent.