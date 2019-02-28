About 1,700 offplan property deals were recorded last month as against May’s figure of 2,006 units and just ahead of October 2018’s tally of 1,666 units, preliminary data show. (In January, offplan sales had totalled 1,360 units.) In value terms, things got even better during February — the 2,006 homes sold had a combined value of Dh2.8 billion plus and with only December 2017’s Dh3.5 billion being better than that during the subsequent 13 months, according to numbers provided by Reidin-GCP. the real estate consultancy. (The January’s sales tally was Dh1.92 billion.) Dubai’s master-developers continue to run well ahead of the pack, with Emaar alone accounting for more than 60 per cent of the offplan units sold in February. Meraas and Wasl Properties too have done well with their recent releases, and which are now starting to show up in the registered deals with the Dubai Land Department.