Dubai: Ready for an apartment where the interiors give the feel of being on a luxury yacht? Then have a closer look at the ‘Mr. C Residences’, a brand new freehold property being built on off Dubai Water Canal.
It will be quite the limited edition offering, with only 27 units. Presales start this month.
The will be private elevators to each floor and the units come with private plunge pools and penthouses with private rooftop gardens.
The project is from a relatively new entrant - Alta Real Estate Development, owned by Abdulla Al Tayer and Ignazio Cipriani, part of “well-established families in the business and hospitality sectors”.
The ALTA strategy is to take on “high-visibility plots” that cater to “urban sophisticates” and providing “exclusive living spaces”.
The architect is Bernardo Fort Brescia of Miami-based firm Arquitectonica, while Will Meyer of New York City-based firm Meyer Davis will do the interiors. The building concept is taken from the “natural forms” in desert dunes and ocean waves.
In a statement, Ignazio Cipriani said: ”Mr. C is a concept my brother, Maggio, and I developed starting in Los Angeles and then expanded to New York City and Miami. Our goal was to create a timeless hotel brand that incorporates an environment of relaxed sophistication, attentive service, and European glamor. Our focus was on creating a timeless experience that survives trends and will remain relevant for many years to come."
Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Real Estate has been commissioned to handle the sales. "This complex will add immeasurable value to the Dubai Canal," said George Azar, CEO at the firm.