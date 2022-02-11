Dubai: The super-luxury Ritz-Carlton hospitality brand is adding a residential element in Dubai. The first of its branded residences - all of them mansions - will be on the Dubai Creek-side as part of ‘Keturah’, a wellness-focussed project from the Dubai developer MAG.
Facing the wildlife sanctuary Ras Al Khor, The Ritz-Carlton Residences will have extensive water views. MAG of Life will launch sales on February 15, through eight-bedroom mansions. They are split across three architectural themes - earth, sky and water.
The developer will also launch two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses with sky gardens as part of The Ritz-Carlton Residences offering. MAG of Life is the wellness arm within the MAG real estate operations.
“We are delighted to work with MAG of Life to bring The Ritz-Carlton brand to the historic and cultural Dubai Creek area,” said Satya Anand, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “There remains a strong demand for luxury living in the UAE and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside will be a great addition to this lifestyle development.”
The Residences will integrate wellness innovations and create an “immersive wellness luxury lifestyle in Dubai”. It will have a private members club; a wellness centre; Michelin-starred chef restaurants; and a retail promenade.
The project will be the first in the region to feature the ‘WELL Health-Safety Rating’ for its buildings. MAG of Life, the dedicated wellness arm within the MAG real estate operations.