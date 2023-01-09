Dubai: Just over 3,000 companies signed up with Dubai’s DMCC, and taking the overall total hosted by the free zone to 22,000. Among the newly licensed are crypto and blockchain focussed entities, which meant the DMCC’s Crypto Centre now has more than 500 entities.
“DMCC has been efficiently accelerating its growth strategy throughout 2022, focusing on supporting its member companies in high-impact sectors such as web3 and blockchain, commodities and global trade,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC. “The unprecedented performance this year reflects this growth acceleration and highlights the significant value that DMCC adds to each of its members.”
In the near future, the DMCC business district will host a wider area, starting with the signature Uptown Tower development, one of Dubai’s tallest skyscrapers in the making. Leasing interest has been heavy for space there, which will hit the market this year itself.
“I often view our member company registrations as a barometer for commercial and FDI activity in Dubai,” said Bin Sulayem. “These record-high numbers demonstrate burgeoning investor confidence in the emirate and the growing number of opportunities that Dubai presents.”
