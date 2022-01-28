Dubai: Danube Home, the home improvement arm of Danube Group, has ventured into new kids' furniture collection.
The 'Expect the Unexpected' range includes nursery cribs, cots, nightstands, bunk beds, study desks, tables, bean bags, and comforter sets for kids.
The latest extension of Danube Home targets infants, toddlers, tweens, and teenagers. The collection’s ELIT collection features a convertiblle nursery range-furniture that can be used from birth until nine years of age. The nursery day bed comes with storage, and built-in LED nightlight inspired from the fantasy world.
The collection also includes maternity pillows. "Our collection's main aim is to provide a welcoming and nurturing space for children of all age groups to play, grow and learn,” said Adel Sajan Group Managing Director Danube Group.
A variety of sub-collections like Masal Gen C, Piedra, Retro, Elit, and Golden are also available.