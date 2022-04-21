Dubai: Dubai South will have a new Dh1 billion luxury golf community, with the master-developer signing up with Discovery Land, a US firm that specialises in such residential developments. The project will cover 2 square kilometres and feature mansions, villas and an 18-hole golf course.
Discovery Land purchased the plot and plans to raise it to be ‘among the top golf course communities in the region’. Further details will be announced later.
“The new project reiterates Dubai’s attractiveness to global investors and Dubai South’s unique ecosystem and advanced infrastructure, which caters to the needs of businesses and investors alike,” said Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South. He signed the agreement with Michael Meldman, Chairman of Discovery Land, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai South.
This is the second golf themed project at Dubai South, with Emaar being the first to tee off with a community.