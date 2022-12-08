Dubai: The real estate market in Dubai recorded 626 sales transactions worth Dh1.54 billion, in addition to 102 mortgage deals of Dh702.39 million, and 49 gift deals amounting to Dh270.94 million on Wednesday (December 7, 2022), data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.
The sales included 516 villas and apartments worth Dh984.97 million, and 110 land plots worth Dh551.84 million, while mortgages included 77 villas and apartments worth Dh253.45 million and 25 land plots valued at Dh448.94 million, bringing the total realty transactions to over Dh2.5 billion during the day.