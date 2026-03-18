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Dubai property services handled over 560,000 customers in 2025

Permits and transactions climb, pointing to growing demand across the market

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai real estate permits hit 26,000 as transactions cross 280,000.
Dubai real estate permits hit 26,000 as transactions cross 280,000.
AP

Dubai: Dubai’s real estate services sector is seeing sustained growth, with new data indicating rising activity in permits, valuations, and customer transactions, reinforcing the market’s operational depth and transparency.

The number of real estate permits issued in 2025 rose by 24% to 26,044, reflecting strong demand for property marketing and a broader shift toward regulated promotional channels. Electronic advertisements dominated activity, accounting for 23,521 permits, signalling how digital platforms are shaping buyer engagement and developer outreach.

Market activity widens across services

Growth in permits is being matched by expansion in technical and service roles that support transactions. The number of registered real estate valuers reached 133 by the end of 2025, with new registrations rising 50% year on year to 33.

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The expansion highlights how valuation has become central to investment decisions, financing and pricing accuracy, particularly in a market that continues to attract both institutional and retail buyers.

Valuation capacity has also increased on the ground. The number of valuation offices rose to 68, including eight new offices added during the year, strengthening the sector’s ability to handle higher transaction volumes.

Customer-facing network grows

Dubai’s real estate service infrastructure has also expanded, with registration and service trustee offices increasing to 32, marking a 14% rise.

Transaction volumes processed through these offices reached 282,661 in 2025, up 5% from the previous year, while the number of customers served climbed 7% to 563,920.

The data points to growing reliance on structured, regulated channels to complete transactions, reflecting both higher activity levels and increased trust in the system.

Digital oversight

The rise in advertising permits is being supported by tighter regulatory oversight. Initiatives such as the Real Estate Advertising Governance Platform are helping to ensure accuracy and compliance across listings by using digital tools and artificial intelligence to monitor content.

This approach is designed to enhance credibility in the market, reduce misinformation and provide buyers with clearer, verified information when making property decisions.

Structured market

The combined growth across permits, valuation services and transaction channels signals a shift in how Dubai’s property market operates. Support services are playing a larger role in shaping efficiency, improving access and strengthening regulatory discipline.

This translates into more transparent pricing, better access to verified listings and smoother transaction processes for customers, reinforcing confidence in one of the region’s most active real estate markets.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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