Dubai: One Dubai developer intends to hand over more than 1,200 residential units in the second-half of this year, as more property companies turn their attention to ready-to-move-in homes. Demand for ready or near-complete homes were driving buyer activity in the year to date, and developers expect this trend to continue awhile.
Dubai Investments is the name behind the plans to deliver 1,200 plus units, including serviced apartments. This includes those at its Dh3 billion Mirdif Hills project in Dubai and the Dh470 million Al Taif Business Centre in Fujairah, which also features a residential tower. (The residential handovers at Mirdif started last year.)
“We are completing the final phases of the projects at strategic locations, offering a range of investment opportunities, aimed at furthering economic diversification and enhancing the investment environment,” said Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice-Chairman and CEO. In all, Dh3.5 billion worth of handovers will be done in these months.
Not just apartments, the developer – better known for its industrial park that bears its name – will also be ready with offices, retail units and more in the coming months. This will encompass 240,000 square feet of retail through 100 units, more than 280,000 square feet of office space, and more than 350 hotel rooms.