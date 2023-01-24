Dubai Investments and Millennium Hotels & Resorts have signed an agreement to open Grand Millennium Resort, Danah Bay at Marjan Island, the companies said on Tuesday.
The 300-room hotel, estimated to be completed by Q4 2025, will be operated under the Grand Millennium brand, and will be positioned as an upper upscale resort with specialty dining options and a host of beach recreational facilities.
The deal was signed by Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dubai Investments, and Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO of Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa.
“The tourism sector in Ras Al Khaimah has been enjoying a period of growth and profitability and has chalked out several ambitious plans to continue the growth of this sector. Over the years, Dubai Investments has maintained a healthy portfolio of hotel projects through its mixed-use developments and the inclusion of Grand Millennium Resort - Danah Bay is another perfect addition,” said Bin Kalban.
“Positioned among the list of promising hotel projects that will benefit from the mixed-use development features and the ideal location of the project, the upcoming hotel will optimally leverage the growth phase of Ras Al Khaimah especially in meeting accommodation needs, with a particular focus on the luxury travel and the MICE segments.”
Abdulrahim Kazim added: “Danah Bay provides the perfect platform to deliver an exciting lifestyle resort experience to both regional and international guests.”
Millennium Hotels and Resorts owns, manages and operates a range of over 145 hotels in 80 locations.