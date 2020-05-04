These could extend up to three months, as well as option for deferred rent payments

Dubai free zones are coming up with their rent relief packages. Dubai Healthcare City announced its relief on Monday. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Tenants at Dubai Healthcare City will receive “conditional” rent waivers for up to three months, as well as deferred rental payments for a stipulated period.

They will also gain access to reduced fees and waivers for certain services provided by the Authority.

“Dubai Government directives to support investors and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), we are making concerted efforts to support business continuity and stimulate economic recovery and growth,” said Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO, DHCA.

“These segments are facing revenue losses and need respite from operational expenses. We looked at ways to help these segments better manage their operating costs by introducing waivers and reduced fees.”