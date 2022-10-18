Dubai: The Dubai developer Union Properties has received its biggest boost since a new management took over, confirming that it has restructured a Dh595 million debt restructuring. This includes repayment of Dh223 million to lenders, as ‘part of a comprehensive restructuring plan agreed by all parties’.
“The successful completion of our debt restructuring process is an important milestone in Union Properties turnaround strategy, placing us on a firm foundation to drive future growth and value creation for our shareholders,” said Amer Khansaheb, Board Member and Managing Director.
“With a bolstered balance-sheet and improved free cash flows, we are now in a strong position to leverage our deep expertise, reputation and highly sought-after land bank locations.
“The strong performance and outlook for the UAE’s real estate market provides significant opportunities for Union Properties, including the potential for new real estate developments.”
The mention of new projects is informative - while the developer has the land available in Motor City, market sources were saying that UP first had to reach a deal with lenders before it can initiate serious operational moves. Now, it has got that deal.