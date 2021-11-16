Dubai: Dubai-based developer Alpago Group has appointed Foster + to design its newest super-luxury ‘Palm Flower’ project on the Palm. Located at West Beach, there will be only 10 units at the Palm Flower, with one apartment to a floor.
The units encompass between from 9,000 to 18,300 square-feet and features an expansive double-height living space. Each unit will have its own Infinity edge swimming pool and wraparound garden terrace. The properties are priced between Dh60 million to Dh200 million.
“Whether it is high-end luxury living, driving luxury cars, or wearing timeless jewellery, the Group leverages on building strategic partnerships that give the company a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving market,” said Murat Ayyildiz, Group Chairman of Alpago Group.
British architectural firm, Foster + Partners - known for structures such as The Gherkin in London, Apple Tower Theatre in Los Angeles, the Hong Kong International Airport, and Alif – The Mobility Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai – will do the design.