DHG Properties completes first Dubai project; starts handover of $200m Helvetia Residences

Helvetia Residences at Jumeirah Village Circle is built to Swiss quality standards
DHG Properties has begun handing over Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), marking its first completed development in Dubai and a significant step in the Swiss group’s expansion into the UAE.
Completed within two years, the $200-million (Dh734.5 million) residential development is the first project delivered under DHG’s Helvetia brand in the country. The 25-storey building comprises 430 sold-out homes including studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with more than 73,000 square metres of built-up area.
For the Dubai-based developer, part of Swiss real estate and construction group DHG, the handover puts its construction and delivery capabilities on show as it builds a longer-term presence in the UAE. Its parent group has more than 30 years of experience and over 300 successfully delivered projects.
“Today as we deliver Helvetia Residences, I see a vision brought to life,” said Blagoje Antic, Chairman, CEO and Founder of DHG Group. “When we entered Dubai, we made a commitment to bring our Swiss development heritage to the UAE, from the way we build and the standards we maintain to the experience we deliver to homeowners and value we deliver to investors. Reaching handover and seeing the development begin this next chapter is a proud moment and an important milestone for DHG’s journey in the UAE.”
The handover comes as more homes enter the Dubai real estate market. According to Dubai Land Department figures, 104 real estate projects were completed in the first half of 2026, representing more than Dh111 billion in investment and adding 24,537 units. Compared with the same period in 2025, completed projects increased by 38.7 per cent, while units delivered rose by more than 36 per cent.
Helvetia Residences adds 430 homes to that supply, in JVC, a deliberate choice of location. “JVC has developed into one of Dubai’s most established residential communities, and that was an important factor in choosing it as the location of our first UAE development,” said Milos Antic, Vice Chairman of DHG Group and CEO of DHG Properties.
Within the development, that resident experience combines private living spaces with facilities for exercise, recreation and time outdoors. Apartments feature smart home technology and premium materials, while shared spaces include landscaped areas, a resort-style swimming pool and a children’s play area. Residents also have access to a Technogym-equipped fitness centre, jogging track and rooftop padel court.
As ownership begins, the company is also extending its role beyond development through DHG Property Management. Its services cover real estate advisory, long-term leasing, short-term rental and resale, supporting homeowners through different stages of ownership.
“As Helvetia Residences moves into next phase, we also recognise that delivering the keys is only one part of the ownership journey. Our focus now is on ensuring residents continue to experience the quality and level of service associated with DHG well beyond handover.”
As DHG hands over its first completed residential community in Dubai, two further developments are under construction: Helvetia Verde in Meydan Horizon and Helvetia Marine on Dubai Islands, extending the company’s UAE portfolio beyond JVC.
In association with DHG Properties