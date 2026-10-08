DHG Properties completes first Dubai project; starts handover of $200m Helvetia Residences

For the Dubai-based developer, part of Swiss real estate and construction group DHG, the handover puts its construction and delivery capabilities on show as it builds a longer-term presence in the UAE. Its parent group has more than 30 years of experience and over 300 successfully delivered projects.

“Today as we deliver Helvetia Residences, I see a vision brought to life,” said Blagoje Antic, Chairman, CEO and Founder of DHG Group. “When we entered Dubai, we made a commitment to bring our Swiss development heritage to the UAE, from the way we build and the standards we maintain to the experience we deliver to homeowners and value we deliver to investors. Reaching handover and seeing the development begin this next chapter is a proud moment and an important milestone for DHG’s journey in the UAE.”