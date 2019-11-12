“We are extremely motivated to receive this certification,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of Fam Properties, who received the certification from Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, director general of the DLD and Marwan Bin Ghalita, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency. “It surely goes on to say the huge potential of the market.”

Sharing details about the transaction, Msaddi said, “The transaction was a very straight forward process. We signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement with the developer. All payments go to the Escrow account controlled by the Dubai Land Department to ensure all funds are strictly deployed towards constructing the purchased property.I always advise reading every line of the SPA (sales purchase agreement) and fully understanding your obligations as well as your rights as an investor.” Explaining the company’s sales strategy, Msaddi said: “We backed up our offerings with market data, statistics and historical price trends that form a clear evidence of today’s opportunity in Dubai’s market. I can tell you that every single investor who invested in 2010-11 and sold in 2014-15 made a fortune in Dubai. There is a lifetime opportunity for smart real estate investors.”