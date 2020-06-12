Dubai: The standoff between a developer and contractor at two projects in Majan has ended, with the latter allowing access to the completed sites. The sites had been boarded up and developer representatives denied access for nearly five days after a dispute arose on new claims put forward by the contractor.
“Following a series of discussions with Dubai Walls, the contractor, progress has been made on the issue of the “lockdown” and access restored,” said Rajesh Bhandari. Chief Financial Officer at Croesus Holding, the developer.
“We look to their continued support towards the expeditious handover of certificates and balance works.”
Both projects are low-rise apartment buildings. Croesus has reportedly sold both to a third-party investor.