Construction work on the Kalba Waterfront in Sharjah’s Eastern Region is now 100 per cent complete, while the units are in their final stages of finalising of interiors, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) said on Thursday.
Developed by Eagle Hills Sharjah Development, a joint venture between Shurooq and Eagle Hills, the 183,000 sq.m waterfront destination is scheduled to welcome visitors in Q4 2022.
A few investment opportunities are still available in the Dh119 million project, the authority said.
The project will feature 80 units, a variety of indoor and outdoor dining outlets, as well as an expansive promenade that lines the lagoon.
“The project comprises a 1,600 sq.m. play area that caters to the interests of visitors of all age groups, and features a trampoline, skating tracks, and free-fall platform. Extreme adventure enthusiasts will have a unique experience testing their skills at rope walking, wall climbing, simulators, video games, and much more,” said Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting CEO of Shurooq.