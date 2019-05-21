Arabian Ranches III Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emaar Development announced on Tuesday that it has commenced the construction works on Arabian Ranches III – the newest phase of the premium gated villa community, which reportedly recorded a sell-out response from investors and homebuyers.

Arabian Ranches III is an extension of Dubai’s Arabian Ranches community.

The newest project will feature a lazy river, sports courts, kids splash pads, a clubhouse, a central park and a retail area, among many other family-friendly amenities.

The key feature of Arabian Ranches III is the central park designed for residents to unwind and get together. It will stretch across 30,000 square metres, about 7.5 acres, or more than four football pitches. There will be a central plaza, lawns, adventure zones, a parkour course, a skate park, barbeque areas, a gymnasium, jogging tracks and a cricket pitch.

Residents will also have a choice of smaller parks with children’s playgrounds, and a four-kilometre long boulevard. A mosque, reputed schools and healthcare facilities are also nearby.

Once complete, Arabian Ranches III will offer a direct connection to the 86-kilometre long Al Qudra Cycling Track, while the 42-metre-wide boulevard loop in the heart of the community will promote a healthy, pedestrian-friendly lifestyle.

‘“We are thrilled to commence construction on this remarkable new extension of our highly successful Arabian Ranches. How great is to have a large central park, private gardens, top-of-the-line amenities and sports for everyone – all in one place?” noted Ahmad Al Matrooshi, managing director of Emaar Properties

“We are particularly proud of the fact that Arabian Ranches III will be a haven for families and children, with man-made rivers, hammock areas, outdoor pools and a cinema, playgrounds, a tree house, and much more. We will soon be announcing a new opportunity for investors in what we believe will be Dubai’s definitive family community.”

Arabian Ranches III lies between Emirates Road and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street. It is within half an hour drive from Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport and the Expo 2020 Dubai site.