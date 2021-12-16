Dubai: The Chinese tech giant Huawei, known more for its smartphones and 5G networks, will offer its services to oversee data management, transportation and security needs at Dubai South, the city-within-a-city.
To develop the smart transportation system, Dubai South plans to deploy a fully connected, high-bandwidth, low-latency private network for massive machine interactions built on Huawei technology. It will also tap Huawei to designing an integrated operations centre for centralised monitoring and control operations, traffic, security and other services.
"The collaboration enables us to build a connected aviation community capable of supporting sophisticated services that cater to the future of transporation and mobility," said Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation Corporation and Dubai South. "We are cetain our valued partners and customers will benefit from cutting-edge infrastructure through which they can offer bespokse services to their clients."
This project will set the benchmark for other connected communities towards the region’s rapid digitalisation
The two organisations will also explore solutions to support a mixed-traffic, intelligent transport system for autonomous and driver-assisted vehicles.
They will also consider potential collaboration on an AI-enabled platform for diverse industry needs, such as aviation, logistics, education and training, leisure and hospitality and other sectors. Another will be to promote unified international cybersecurity standards to safeguard digital transformation projects.
"This partnership is yet another milestone in the pipeline of Huawei solutions that help develop regional economies through the latest digital technologies, underpinned by strong cybersecurity design that can address hot-button, board-level concerns," said Jerry Liu, CEO - Huawei UAE.
