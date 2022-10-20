Dubai: The Dubai property market’s upbeat mode is reflecting in developer financials, with Deyaar recording Dh577.15 million for the first nine months of 2022, against Dh418.15 million a year ago. Specific to the third quarter, revenues were at Dh207.72 million (compared to Dh120.73 million) as Deyaar made gains from handovers and sales.
Profit for the year to end September was Dh103.25 million, a sharp gain on the Dh30.08 million from last year. The July to September numbers were even starker – Dh36.34 million compared to Dh8.19 million.
Deyaar has got multiple projects going on, including in Business Bay. It has in the recent past said hospitality projects would be something it would look into. The company had gone through a shrinking of the capital base recently, to tackle some of the legacy loss issues it has had for some time.
The Deyaar financials still show Dh445.42 million as due ‘from other related parties’, the same as of December 31, 2021.