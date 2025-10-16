Binghatti reports strong 2025 performance with nearly 12,000 units sold

Developer records robust year-to-date sales and launches 13 new developments across Dubai
Dubai: Binghatti Holding Ltd, one of the UAE’s leading real estate developers, has reported strong year-to-date performance for 2025, with nearly 12,000 residential units sold and 13 new project launches across Dubai valued at a combined Dh12.28 billion.
According to DXB Interact, Binghatti led the market in unit sales volume in the sub-Dh2 million segment. The company’s new developments collectively comprise more than 8,200 residential units with a sellable area exceeding 6.2 million square feet.
Binghatti also completed seven developments during the same period, representing over 20% of all new project completions in Dubai year-to-date, according to Property Monitor data.
Among its recent milestones, Binghatti unveiled Flare 01 and Flare 02 on July 25, two architecturally distinctive residential towers located in Jumeirah Village Triangle. Around 95% of units were sold within the first 90 days of their high-profile launch events held simultaneously in Dubai and Egypt. Flare 01 includes 844 units with a sellable area of 746,386 sq ft. and a gross development balue (GDV) of Dh1.24 billion. Flare 02 comprises 613 units across 539,812 sq ft., with a GDV of Dh915 million.
“Binghatti’s performance this year underscores the strength of our vertically integrated business model and the trust our clients place in us. Our ability to deliver high-quality developments on accelerated timelines positions us to meet growing demand in Dubai’s mid-luxury housing segment, particularly within the Dh1 million to Dh3 million range,” said Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding.
Binghatti’s Dh80 billion portfolio currently includes approximately 38,000 units under development across 38 projects in prime Dubai locations such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Meydan. The company also continues to expand its portfolio of branded residences in partnership with Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co.
