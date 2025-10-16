Binghatti reports strong 2025 performance with nearly 12,000 units sold

Among its recent milestones, Binghatti unveiled Flare 01 and Flare 02 on July 25, two architecturally distinctive residential towers located in Jumeirah Village Triangle. Around 95% of units were sold within the first 90 days of their high-profile launch events held simultaneously in Dubai and Egypt. Flare 01 includes 844 units with a sellable area of 746,386 sq ft. and a gross development balue (GDV) of Dh1.24 billion. Flare 02 comprises 613 units across 539,812 sq ft., with a GDV of Dh915 million.