BEYOND unveils Soulever, a landmark Dh2.6 billion development at Dubai Maritime City

Soulever is distinguished by its architectural presence and resort-inspired lifestyle. The towers are oriented to maximise sea, Dubai skyline, and sunset views, while their façades of brass and glass embody strength and artistry. Grand pathways lead into landscaped terraces and podium gardens, offering residents a sense of sanctuary from the moment they arrive. Amenities extend this vision with pools, spa facilities, a waterfront gym club, library spaces, and family areas, creating an environment where well-being and connection are part of daily life. Every detail reflects BEYOND’s commitment to creating homes that are as inspiring as they are enduring, with Soulever scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2028.