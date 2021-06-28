Dubai: It’s official – a ‘lagoon’ will wind through the ‘Riviera’ in Dubai. Azizi Developments’ low-rise project Riviera in MBR City will have a ‘crystal lagoon’, across 2.7 kilometres and covering an area of 130,026 square metres.
The addition comes as an addition to the original masterplan for the Riviera. The developer, Azizi, had earlier planned on having a canal with sea water, But that would not have been fit for swimming. The lagoon also provides “more stunning views” from the homes, the developer said.
“It took a lot of planning, with many of our stakeholders having been involved in making this ambitious plan a reality,” said Farhad Azizi, CEO. “But we are happy to now be able to reveal that this marvellous body of water, which is sure to make RoIs (Return on Investment) on Riviera’s properties surge, will be built within the coming year.” The lagoon will see more than 51.5 million gallons of desalinated water across its area, with a blue flooring.
For MBR City, the Azizi announcement represents the second 'lagoon' project within its boundaries. The District One community has its own water body.
Azizi is staggering the buildings of the low-rises at the Riviera across four phases. The first two phases are entering advanced stages of completion. In all, there will be 16,000 homes at the Riviera, which will also feature an extensive retail boulevard as well as 'Les Jardins' — a green 'social space'.
“It is rare that we get to add so much value, at absolutely no additional charge to our valued customers, in the form of such a colossal surprise," said Azizi.