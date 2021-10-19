Dubai: A villa on Jumeirah Bay Island beat competition from Palm Jumeirah for the costliest residential deal in Dubai this year, selling for Dh121 million. In another sign that demand is soaring at the top end of Dubai’s luxury home market, the Top 5 deals each picked up more than Dh100 million apiece, according to the latest Luxhabitat Sothebys report.
"The enormous growth in the luxury residential sector speaks volumes of the Dubai real estate market's resilience in this post-Covid era,” said George Azar, CEO and Chairman. "Some of our top billing areas have seen 3x the number of deals versus the previous quarter with 80 per cent of the transactions worth an average of Dh30 million.”